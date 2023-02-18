Open in App
Moore, OK
KFOR

Moore man arrested after death of 4-month-old

By Terré Gables/KFOR,

11 days ago

MOORE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Moore Police Department has confirmed it’s arrest of a man who is now facing charges for allegedly murdering a child.

Police officials say Shaun Wadlow was left with a 4 month-old baby by it’s mother and grandmother. Wadlow reportedly spoke with the baby’s mother stating the child was not responding. The baby was rushed to OU Medical Center where the baby died.

Police record massive meth, fentanyl bust in Oklahoma
Photo courtesy Cleveland County, Shaun Alan Wadlow

Moore investigators say doctors confirmed the baby had signs consistent with child abuse and was not an accident.

