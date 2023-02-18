Kevin Durant Reveals Difference Between Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, and Steph Curry

Kevin Durant knows the Phoenix Suns will play different than the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and OKC Thunder

In an exclusive interview with Boardroom , Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant spoke on a multitude of topics, including the difference between Chris Paul and the other point guards he has played with.

"I think CP is looking to get the assist more than he’s looking to get the bucket," Durant said. "When he has to score, he will, but he’s trying to look for other guys first instead of shooting. I'm looking forward to seeing how that works. I'm used to scoring point guards and I know how to play off them, so I have to take some time to adapt to that, but I'm looking forward to it."

Durant has of course played with some of the best scoring point guards in league history, winning two championships with Steph Curry, and spending the last few years of his career with Kyrie Irving. Having also played with Russell Westbrook for several years in OKC, Durant was teammates with Westbrook during the 2014-15 season when Westbrook won the scoring title. Also a three-time assists champion, Westbrook does not fit that same "score-first" description, but he is indeed one of the greatest scoring point guards of all-time as well.

Having already been teammates with three future Hall-of-Fame point guards, Durant will be teaming up with his fourth future Hall-of-Fame point guard when he take the floor with Chris Paul as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Much different than the other lead guards he has played with, Durant is excited to see what it's like being a teammate of Chris Paul.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Felt 'Disrespected' by Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving Reacts to LeBron James Wanting Lakers to Trade For Him

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Rips Kyrie Irving After Nets-Mavericks Trade