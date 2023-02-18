Open in App
New Jersey State
TAPinto.net

New Jersey Among Top 10 Most Educated State in America: Study

By John Lee,

11 days ago

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey is 2023's 6th most educated state in America, according to a study released by WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared all 50 states across 18 metrics to find 2023's Most & Least Educated States in America. These metrics examined the key factors of a well-educated population including: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Here is where New Jersey Ranked among a handful of these metrics:

1st – Gender Gap in Educational Attainment
4th – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders
7th – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders
11th – Average University Quality
22nd – % of Associate's Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults
29th – % of High-School Diploma Holders

Nearby state of Connecticut was ranked as the 3rd most educated state, with New York rated No. 14, and Pennsylvania No. 30. Massachusetts was rated 2023's most educated state, while West Virginia ranked last, according to the study

WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told TAPinto that states with higher education are more equipped to handle economic shocks.

If a state has a larger concentration of highly educated people, then we can expect that overall it will go through an economic downturn period easier. This is because those with a higher education tend to be more financially knowledgeable and prepared for any type of situation, including economic turmoil," said Gonzalez. "At a state level however, it's also a matter of how authorities manage to navigate the crisis."

States education policies was another topic that Gonzalez talked about, mentioning how focusing on those policies can benefit states economically in the future.

"Having a more educated population means you have more skilled workers and that attracts businesses to the state. This is one way that education policy can be part of a broader economic development strategy," said Gonzalez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkDR6_0krT4Cu000

