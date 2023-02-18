Michael Renard Jackson found guilty for the 2007 murder of a vet tech after retrial
By Alexus Cleavenger,
11 days ago
Update Feb. 18: The Jury has reached a verdict. The jury finds defendant, Michael Renard Jackson, guilty of first degree murder as charged.
A jury is expected to come down with a verdict tomorrow in the retrial of a clay county man charged with raping and killing a local veterinary tech. Michael Renard Jackson is charged with raping and killing Andrea Boyer back in 2007.
The judge allowed them to break for the evening. The jury began deliberations around 12:30 this afternoon.
Earlier this morning, prosecution and defense teams both gave closing arguments in the retrial of Michael Renard Jackson.
