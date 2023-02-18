Holland 14-year-old arrested for stolen vehicle in Eaton Co.

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen from Holland was taken into custody after being caught with a stolen car in Eaton County.
Just after 2 p.m. Friday, Michigan State Police said they had a brief chase with a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Marshall.
When the vehicle was stopped on I-69 near Sherwood Highway near Olivet, troopers said they took a 14-year-old from Holland into custody. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0