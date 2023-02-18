Open in App
Holland, MI
WOOD TV8

Holland 14-year-old arrested for stolen vehicle in Eaton Co.

By Anna Skog,

11 days ago

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen from Holland was taken into custody after being caught with a stolen car in Eaton County.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, Michigan State Police said they had a brief chase with a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Marshall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dTGG_0krT2eCy00
Courtesy Michigan State Police
Courtesy Michigan State Police

When the vehicle was stopped on I-69 near Sherwood Highway near Olivet, troopers said they took a 14-year-old from Holland into custody.

Comments / 0
