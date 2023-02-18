Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen launches sneaker line, invited to Oscars

By Monica Morales,

11 days ago

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — After PIX11’s story, Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis’ mom said she got a partner to make shoes to include in the Oscars goodie bags.

Thanks to SW Roseburgh and Gurney Company, the shoes will be exclusively for the nominees.

The Brooklyn teen and her mom will be at the event. A total of 75 sneakers with being specially made just for the Oscars. She’s hoping to get big stars to wear them.

PIX11 will be following her success every step of the way.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Community Policy