What is the Oregon Medicare Supplement Birthday Rule? In Oregon, Medicare Supplement/MediGap members are allowed to switch to an equal or lesser benefit

Medicare Supplement plan during their birthday month. Many companies offer Medicare Supplement Plans, and pricing for the exact same plan varies from carrier to carrier. So take advantage during your birthday month to compare your monthly premium cost.

To qualify for the Oregon Birthday Rule, you must live in Oregon, have an active Oregon Medicare Supplement plan, and change to an equal or lesser benefit plan. You are guaranteed to be approved as members cannot be turned down for the new plan because of a pre-existing condition.

