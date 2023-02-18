Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Fred VanVleet pulls notable move ahead of his free agency

By Darryn Albert,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PblDo_0krT1PxA00

Mar 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet is going mainstream as he tries to land a big payday this offseason.

Klutch Sports announced Friday that VanVleet has signed with their agency. The Toronto Raptors guard can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer if he turns down his $22.8 million player option for 2023-24.

VanVleet, 28, went undrafted in 2016 but has since developed into an NBA All-Star. Averaging 19.7 points and 6.6 assists per game this season, he was previously represented by Brian Jungreis of Parlay Sports & Entertainment.

Klutch Sports, headed by Rich Paul, continues to build out an impressive roster of NBA clients. The VanVleet news comes just days after Klutch landed another coveted impending free agent .

The post Fred VanVleet pulls notable move ahead of his free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Broncos coaches had 1 big issue with Russell Wilson
Denver, CO2 days ago
John Wall could get opportunity with NBA contender?
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Patrick Beverley makes big claim about Lakers trading him
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Report: Kyrie Irving expected to demand max contract in free agency
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Tom Brady agrees to 1 notable media deal for 2023
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Reggie Bush urges Lamar Jackson to join 1 NFL team
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson’s private office
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Bengals could release 1 star player?
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Report reveals Bears’ stance on Justin Fields
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Alex Rodriguez spotted with 1 notable MLB great at Timberwolves game
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Knicks player had great reaction to Jayson Tatum ejection
New York City, NY1 day ago
Ex-NFL head coach lands college job on Mack Brown’s staff
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Former Top 10 pick set to hit NBA buyout market
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Very concerning report emerges about LeBron James’ foot injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Former Rookie of the Year making comeback with Magic
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Donovan Mitchell sent great tweet about Damian Lillard’s 71-point game
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Mavericks could sign Luka Doncic favorite?
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Tom Brady reportedly has his eye on new challenge in retirement
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
Damian Lillard had unpleasant surprise after 71-point explosion
Portland, OR1 day ago
NBA owner reportedly enters mix to buy Commanders
Washington, DC2 days ago
Seahawks starter retiring from NFL at age 30
Seattle, WA14 hours ago
Report: Vikings want to avoid 1 arrangement with Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
XFL coach hilariously throws team under the bus during in-game interview
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Blackhawks trade franchise legend Patrick Kane to Rangers
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Video reveals what LeBron James said to Patrick Mahomes
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Lions adding former division rival head coach to their staff
Detroit, MI12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy