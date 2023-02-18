Afghan refugee partners with Omaha trucking company to fill staffing shortages

Sometimes life can change in an instant.

For Mujtaba Karimi that time came in August of 2021, on the eve of the Taliban’s return to power.

“In 15 of August, I was in the office and everything is normal. Just immediately everything changed. On that day the President escaped Afghanistan,” said Karimi.

Mujtaba worked for the government in Afghanistan and helped the American military.

That made him a likely target for the Taliban but he managed to escape on one of the last flights out of Kabul.

From Kabul, he made the long journey to the United States. He passed through Qatar, Washington D.C. and Texas before getting on a flight to Omaha.

“Omaha people were kind. At that time they helped me. I did not know English. I did not know about life. When I came the first time everyone tried to help me,” said Karimi.

Mujtaba had made it to safety but he was faced with a daunting task.

“Refugees like me, we have not this regular life. Everything starts at 27 years old for me,” said Karimi.

In the last year and a half Mujtaba has settled into his new American life.

He has learned English, worked at several jobs and is now going through training to earn his CDL through Hill Brothers Pro Fleet Academy.

His time at Hill Brothers has put him face to face with the critical shortage of truckers the shipping industry is facing, which gave Mujtaba an idea.

“How can we create this facility, between market and refugees,” said Mujtaba.

Mujtaba’s idea caught the attention of the folks at Hill Brothers and now they are hoping to make it a reality.

“It's absolutely an obligation for us. I absolutely intend to work with Mujtaba on developing this program. He has a brilliant idea and we are gonna help foster this,” said Mitch Evans Executive Director for Hill Brothers and Pro Fleet.

Right now Mujtaba and Hill Brothers are still working out the details of the program and are looking for community organizations to partner with.

For Mujtaba, it's not just a way to help his company.

It gives him an opportunity to give back to those refugees like him, who had to leave everything behind and start a new life.

“I am one of them. I know I feel if a person comes to Omaha or the United States with nothing. They do not know English, they do not have high skill(s) or education and they need help. Because I am one of them,” said Karimi.

