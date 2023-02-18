Open in App
Delray Beach, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

1 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building at Kings Point

By Scott Sutton,

11 days ago
One person was killed and another was injured Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a building and caught fire in southern Palm Beach County, fire rescue officials said.

The wreck occurred at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Brittany Place and Brittany Lane in the Kings Point community.

When crews arrived, they found a car had hit a building and was on fire.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said crews quickly extinguished the car fire and checked the interior of the building to ensure the fire did not spread.

One victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A building inspector, as well as Florida Power and Light, were dispatched to the scene to assess the damage.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

