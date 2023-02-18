Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Fayetteville, Raleigh & Durham receive nearly $2M grant from Biden Administration for road safety

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0rq1_0krT19A100

Major investments from the Biden Administration are coming to Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville to curb traffic fatalities. The funding is coming from a new program fueled by the president's Infrastructure law, bringing almost $4 million to the state to advance road safety.

Through the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program the US Department of Transportation said Raleigh is receiving upwards of $800,000. Fayetteville is receiving about $400,000, while Durham is getting about $500,000 in federal and state money.

With traffic accidents taking such a toll on the public, organizers hope the grants will turn things around.

"Traffic fatalities are very traumatic for everyone and serious injuries," said Doug Plachcinski, Director of the Durham Chapel Hill Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization. "There's a huge emotional burden and cost that happens. They have lingering effects for a very long time, and the reality is, many of these crashes are avoidable or preventable entirely."

Plachcinski says the grant for Durham, Carrboro and Chapel Hill will be used to review data on traffic deaths and accidents. The funds will also be used to engage the public to investigate why car crashes are so prevalent in the area.

"The reality is that a lot of crashes now, as vehicles are safer, and roads are safer are the result of distracted and impaired driving. So how do we get at that? How do we decrease speeds and make crashes less severe so that the chance of a death or a severe injury isn't as high?," he said.

The city of Fayetteville is using its grant to fuel three separate road safety programs. It is also going towards creating economic opportunities and more equitable transportation.

"We get drivers that come from all around the world based on our next-door neighbor being Fort Bragg, and we want to ensure that we make every attempt to create a safe and secure environment for pedestrians, bicyclists and other people on the road," said Loren Bymer, the spokesperson for the City of Fayetteville.

Officials point to data showing how sorely better road safety is needed in the area. The City of Fayetteville says its traffic fatality rate is 10.74 per 100,000 people and is higher than the national rate at 10.62. Durham's rate is about 7.86.

The federal government says traffic accidents are having a major economic impact, too. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said car crashes cost the US $340 billion in 2019 alone.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Durham, NC newsLocal Durham, NC
Duke study points out disparities in how Durham police respond to and investigate shootings
Durham, NC12 hours ago
Woman killed, man injured in Durham shooting
Durham, NC2 hours ago
Man stabbed while riding city bus in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
People are moving to North Carolina, but opting not to live in downtown areas, data shows
Raleigh, NC14 hours ago
'My ability to dream was born here': Meet Fayetteville native, Fuddruckers CEO Nicholas Perkins
Fayetteville, NC14 hours ago
NC man convicted of mailing bomb to wife while she was at work in Raleigh resentenced
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Medicaid expansion back in spotlight in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Raleigh City Council commission votes in favor of Shaw University rezoning
Raleigh, NC18 hours ago
Southeast Raleigh pastor celebrates 40 years of service
Raleigh, NC1 hour ago
'Expecting it to be very busy.' Triangle hotels, businesses plan for Dreamville Festival 2023
Raleigh, NC11 hours ago
Star Academy lockdown lifted after weapon found on campus, extra officers to remain for the week
Lillington, NC1 day ago
Man facing charges after accidentally shooting himself at Raleigh mall
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Rollover crash in Fayetteville sends woman to hospital
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Man shot at Cary gas station, suspect still on the run
Cary, NC17 hours ago
1 person in custody after hitting Raleigh police officer with car
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
NC House Speaker Tim Moore 'not targeted' in car accident
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
School districts face rising student meal debt, as additional SNAP benefits expire
Durham, NC13 hours ago
Raleigh police respond to gunfire call at Crabtree Valley Mall, learns man accidentally shot self
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
'It is alarming': Growing push for safety after series of guns found on campuses
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
'This is incredible': Shaw University celebrates millions of federal funds to boost campus internet
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Elon women's lacrosse uses teamwork to save the day
Elon, NC1 day ago
Dreamville Festival 2023 lineup in Raleigh includes: Usher, J.Cole and Drake
Raleigh, NC12 hours ago
63 years later, an overdue historic marker for a major moment in Raleigh civil rights history
Raleigh, NC6 days ago
'The Three Winners': Weekend food drive honors 3 Muslim college students killed in Chapel Hill
Cary, NC4 days ago
NCSU student found dead at private residence identified; investigation continues
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Where will money for PNC Arena and Raleigh Convention Center upgrades come from?
Raleigh, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy