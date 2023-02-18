Multiple injured in serious crash on Highway 47

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Highway 47 is closed in both directions following a serious crash north of Highway 26, officials said.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that the crash happened approximately three and a half miles north of Highway 26.

Multiple patients are being transported from the scene in critical condition, according to Metro West Ambulance.

Oregon State Police deputies are investigating the crash. Meanwhile, the road is closed in both directions and it is expected to remain that way for several hours.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.