Open in App
Washington County, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Multiple injured in serious crash on Highway 47

By Andrew Foran,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vmni2_0krSz8fu00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Highway 47 is closed in both directions following a serious crash north of Highway 26, officials said.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that the crash happened approximately three and a half miles north of Highway 26.

Police: Suspect firing shots in North Portland, people asked to shelter in place

Multiple patients are being transported from the scene in critical condition, according to Metro West Ambulance.

Oregon State Police deputies are investigating the crash. Meanwhile, the road is closed in both directions and it is expected to remain that way for several hours.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Police ID driver accused of speeding before deadly crash near Broughton Beach
Portland, OR19 hours ago
Oregon State Police: Man steals PGE truck at gunpoint, crashes it on highway
Eagle Creek, OR13 hours ago
Multnomah County investigating second possible storm-related hypothermia death
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tigard police ID woman strangled in apartment
Tigard, OR1 day ago
2022 death of Portland hiker Aron Christensen remains unsolved, authorities seek tips
Portland, OR17 hours ago
McMinnville man charged in mass fentanyl overdose that killed 1
Mcminnville, OR11 hours ago
Authorities: Theft suspect hit deputy with car before fleeing
Salem, OR1 day ago
Victim ID’d in Hazelwood neighborhood shooting that left 1 dead, another injured
Portland, OR17 hours ago
One shot in SE Portland Sunday night; no arrests
Portland, OR1 day ago
Man shot to death in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood ID’d
Portland, OR19 hours ago
8 hours, 20 arrests, $3700 in shoplifted items in Clackamas County
Portland, OR1 day ago
Keizer police search for runaway suspect
Keizer, OR1 day ago
Police search for suspect under Keizer drug investigation
Keizer, OR1 day ago
Driver who hit pedestrians near PSU in 2018 pleads guilty; prison and psychiatric review ordered
Portland, OR18 hours ago
Kelso police investigate suspicious death
Kelso, WA1 day ago
Fire destroys multiple RVs on Sauvie Island
Portland, OR1 day ago
Former KATU reporter Nikki Torres has UHaul moving van stolen in NW Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
Parolee wanted for 36+ cases of ID theft in Oregon
Portland, OR1 day ago
VPD: Four Vancouver convenience stores robbed, suspects at large
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
Death of Seaside housekeeper ruled homicide
Seaside, OR3 days ago
Local homeless man helps save teenager’s life after highway crash
Forest Grove, OR3 days ago
From crashes to burst pipes: Portland insurance agent answers questions
Portland, OR1 day ago
Valuables raided after man abandons car on I-205, wife says
Oregon City, OR4 days ago
Armed robbers hit 4 Vancouver stores in single hour, suspects wanted
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
Vehicle fire reported on Hwy 26 closes some eastbound lanes
Portland, OR4 days ago
Homicide suspect, victim identified in SE Powell shooting
Portland, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy