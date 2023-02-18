Open in App
Houston, TX
ABC13 Houston

HPD releases surveillance footage of suspects in stolen vehicle after 65-year-old woman killed

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uugNZ_0krSykyM00

New surveillance footage has been released of two suspects accused in the death of a 65-year-old grandmother on Valentine's Day.

The video shows the moment the two suspects leave the apartment complex in a car that belonged to the victim, Judy Walters, after allegedly fatally shooting her and then running her over.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman, 65, dies after being shot and dragged during carjacking in west Houston, police say

On Feb. 14, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Yorkchester Drive at about 8:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found Walters dead in the parking lot, HPD said.

Only on 13: Family argument took place 2 days before 65-year-old killed, son says

Only ABC13 speaks with a 65-year-old carjacking victim's grandson, who he says was raised by her grandmother since he was a toddler.

Witnesses who spoke with ABC13 said they heard one gunshot and saw Walters being pulled out of her 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV.

New developments arose in the case a day after Walters was killed.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the two suspects, who were wearing hoodies, it was determined that they might have waited for Walters for at least eight hours, leading police to believe she was targeted, police said.

"Judging by the video surveillance that we viewed and the fact that there are some family dynamics that we are certainly looking into, I don't believe this is random," Det. Dustin Crowder, with the Houston Police Department, told ABC13.

Police said they are determining who the suspects are, saying they might have been involved in some disagreement with Walters.

Walter's eldest son spoke to ABC13 and said he believed an argument that happened on Feb. 12 may have led to his mother's murder.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Walter's grandson, whom she was raising, and assist with funeral expenses.
