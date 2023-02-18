Nonprofit looking to end teen violence

February is teen dating violence awareness month and one nonprofit is getting the word out about how to end the problem.

Collin McClelland works for one love. An organization that was founded after Baltimore native Yeardly Love was beaten to death by her boyfriend.

Teen dating violence happens a lot more often than people realize, and McClelland says some teens may not even know they are in an abusive relationship.

"There are so many kids out there who are going through abusive relationships, they have absolutely no clue. They think what they're going through is completely normal, happens to everyone and this is what I saw growing up. This is how it's supposed to be," McClelland said.

Boys' Latin School joined One Love to educate its students on what a normal relationship looks like.

It's the first all boy school in the nation to join.

The club meets once a week for open discussion and activities.

"Definitely when I got into the club I definitely learned a lot more about the unhealthy signs and healthy signs of a relationship. So I definitely think we are spreading awareness throughout the whole school," McClelland added.

Throughout the rest of February, One Love will work with schools to get more people aware of teen dating violence and how to stop it.