Tucson, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Road closures for Pets of Pima Parade Sunday, Feb. 19

By Anne Simmons,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHgFK_0krSya9600

Expect road closures between Fourth Avenue and University Boulevard Sunday morning into early afternoon for the Pima Animal Care Center ' Pets of Pima Parade .'

The city of Tucson says the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m.:

  • Fourth Avenue from University Boulevard to Eighth Street
  • Third Avenue from University Boulevard to Sixth Street
  • Fourth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue
  • Fifth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue
  • Seventh Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue
  • Eighth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue

According to the Department of Transportation and Mobility, Fourth Avenue is scheduled to re-open by 1 p.m. All streets should be open again to drivers by 3 p.m., say city spokespeople.

The Sun Link Streetcar will also make temporary route adjustments for the parade using Sun Tran buses:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lv20B_0krSya9600 City of Tucson
Streetcar route adjustments for the Pets of Pima Parade Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Pets of Pima Parade runs along Fourth Avenue from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

If your pet is joining the parade Sunday, share your photos with us at our new online photobooth !

