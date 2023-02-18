Road closures for Pets of Pima Parade Sunday, Feb. 19

Expect road closures between Fourth Avenue and University Boulevard Sunday morning into early afternoon for the Pima Animal Care Center ' Pets of Pima Parade .'

The city of Tucson says the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m.:



Fourth Avenue from University Boulevard to Eighth Street

Third Avenue from University Boulevard to Sixth Street

Fourth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue

Fifth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue

Seventh Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue

Eighth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue

According to the Department of Transportation and Mobility, Fourth Avenue is scheduled to re-open by 1 p.m. All streets should be open again to drivers by 3 p.m., say city spokespeople.

The Sun Link Streetcar will also make temporary route adjustments for the parade using Sun Tran buses:

City of Tucson Streetcar route adjustments for the Pets of Pima Parade Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Pets of Pima Parade runs along Fourth Avenue from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

If your pet is joining the parade Sunday, share your photos with us at our new online photobooth !

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

