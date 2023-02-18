Road closures for Pets of Pima Parade Sunday, Feb. 19

Expect road closures between Fourth Avenue and University Boulevard Sunday morning into early afternoon for the Pima Animal Care Center ' Pets of Pima Parade .'
The city of Tucson says the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m.:
- Fourth Avenue from University Boulevard to Eighth Street
- Third Avenue from University Boulevard to Sixth Street
- Fourth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue
- Fifth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue
- Seventh Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue
- Eighth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue
According to the Department of Transportation and Mobility, Fourth Avenue is scheduled to re-open by 1 p.m. All streets should be open again to drivers by 3 p.m., say city spokespeople.
The Sun Link Streetcar will also make temporary route adjustments for the parade using Sun Tran buses:
The Pets of Pima Parade runs along Fourth Avenue from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
If your pet is joining the parade Sunday, share your photos with us at our new online photobooth !
