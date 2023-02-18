Virginia General Assembly passes legislation geared towards addressing threats on college campuses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is making legal strides in the effort to crack down on university response to threats made on college campuses across the state. Proposed legislature to do just that made it through both chambers of the state’s General Assembly. Now, it’s just awaiting Governor Youngkin’s signature before the proposed set of measures becomes law.

Senate Bill 910 and House Bill 1916 were initially introduced in the aftermath of the shooting at the University of Virginia that took the lives of three football players back in November 2022. In a video curated for the UVA student body, University President Jim Ryan expressed a sense of grief still lingering among students.

“There’s still a palpable sense of loss and sadness about the terrible events of last November,” Ryan shared.

The loss has since rippled across the country, leading to nationwide conversation regarding the broader topic of addressing violence on college campuses. Virginia lawmakers acted on that discussion. The state Senate and House both passed measures — SB 910 and HB 1916 — geared towards streamlining the process of responding to situations of potential threat.

Michael Jones, former Chief of Police and Director of Security at Virginia Tech , has conducted threat assessments for around 25 years and spoke on the need for adjustments.

“When lives are at stake, the ability to stop a threat from going from a casual upset statement to an action is critical,” Jones said.

The authority zoomed in on one particular element of the legislature. This piece mandates threat assessment teams obtain complete criminal — and health — records of an individual deemed a potential threat.

“Past behavior is a very good indicator of future behavior,” Jones said. “Without having access to things such as mental health records, school records, records of interaction with police or others — that hinders the threat assessment.”

Acquiring bipartisan support, the bills only prompted questions regarding privacy. Once threat assessment teams access those aforementioned records, they would be legally obligated to turn them over to varying levels of law enforcement.

“It helps the person making a threat as well as any and all potential victims,” Jones said.

Another part of the introduced legislation requires threat assessment team members to take on eight hours of training dedicated to equipping personnel with the necessary skills to properly fulfill their obligations.

As the legislation moves forward, the issue continues to occur on a national scale. Just this week, a gunman shot and killed three Michigan State University students . UVA President Ryan highlighted the lasting impact such incidents have on a university’s student body.

“Devin, Lavel and D’Sean, as well as Mike and Marley, are never far from our thoughts,” Ryan said.

Governor Youngkin’s approval remains the last step to making these preemptive safety measures a reality. A representative from his office said the governor supports the bill but that there is not a clear timeline for when it will be signed into law.

