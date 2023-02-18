Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

TDH rejects federal funding for HIV treatment, shocking organizations

By Megan Kernan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t75z6_0krSy2Pl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of organizations across Tennessee that help treat those with HIV are bracing for the loss of nearly $9 million in federal funds from the CDC when the state rejected the funds in January.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s (TDH) decision was met with shock from organizations tasked with providing vital HIV services across the state, with many left wondering where they go from here.

“We need the funding. This will be catastrophic if we don’t continue to be funded,” Shannon Stanton said.

Tennessee Democrats fire back after cuts to federal HIV funding

In 1997, when Stanton walked into Street Works , a Nashville-based HIV/AIDS organization, she never imagined the state would reject federal funding for HIV treatment, the same treatment that saved her life.

“This is a place that has sheltered me, that has provided for me. I was more or less grieving for the people who would need the help that I have been given,” Stanton said.

Stanton has been HIV-positive for more than 26 years. Now, her worry is for the at-risk individuals who don’t have help yet and might not be able to access it easily without proper funding.

“It’s devastating to know that there’s no place for us to receive the help we need because we are stigmatized in other places, and that keeps us from getting the help we need,” Stanton said.

Around 20,000 Tennesseans are living with HIV and the CDC estimates that 14% of residents with HIV are unaware of their status.

Tennessee cuts HIV program with Planned Parenthood ties

Sharon Hurt, Executive Director and CEO of Street Works is worried this decision will add to the already high rates of HIV and AIDS transmission.

“I’m very, very concerned, because I know particularly it is going to disproportionately affect black and brown people, those in the community that are often overlooked and forgotten. I think it is just an attack on humanity when we take away those services and the funding, and especially when the funding has already been designated,” Hurt said.

Hurt said their organization will lose half of its staff and a complete department for prevention if the funding stops.

“I just hate to even think about what it’s going to look like. I’m just so saddened, and I don’t think that the state understands how devastating this could be to our communities. I don’t even know if we understand how devastating that this may be for our communities,” Hurt explained.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

The federal funding will run out after May 31.

Hurt said the Department of Health is providing Street Works with temporary funding which will last around three months, but it won’t be enough to keep their organization running the way it has been for the last 26 years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
New hospital location, health care center address disparities in North Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Subcommittee votes to extend TSU Board of Trustees for one year
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Clarksville gets grant to install adult-size changing table in public restroom
Clarksville, TN15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nashville organizations step up to help in DCS crisis, creating housing for foster kids
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
MNPS approves $1M contract to add gun detection software to schools across the district
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Alabama man found with 11 pounds of fentanyl at Nashville International Airport
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Murfreesboro man searching for kidney donor for 12-year-old son
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Former Murfreesboro man indicted for impersonating licensed professional while giving COVID tests for artists, venues
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Metro Nashville Police response times among highest, study reveals
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Old Hickory neighbors worried about health issues, stench from incoming asphalt plant
Old Hickory, TN12 hours ago
Nashville Acupuncture Clinic agrees to pay $300K to settle alleged false claims
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Metro Nashville LPRs up and running, aid in arrest of teen
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man found with meth, fake driver’s licenses at Nashville International Airport
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Parents side-swiped while waiting in long car line at Mt. Juliet elementary school
Mount Juliet, TN13 hours ago
Lawmakers honor historic Fisk Gymnastics team
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
‘Sad, angry’: 4-year-old dead in ‘preventable’ shooting
Nashville, TN1 day ago
People in Maryland, West Virginia find mysterious dust on cars. What is it?
Inwood, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy