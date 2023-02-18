Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Bills sign safety Zayne Anderson

By Jonah Bronstein,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5QCe_0krSwxYf00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills added a Super Bowl champion to the roster Friday, signing safety Zayne Anderson to a two-year contract, the team announced.

Anderson spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Appearing in seven regular season games, he made one tackle on special teams and did not have any defensive snaps. He made one tackle in three playoff games in 2001. Anderson finished the 2022 season on the Chiefs’ practice squad and was not signed to a reserve/futures contract.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Anderson joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of BYU, where he compiled 162 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles playing both linebacker and safety.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants re-signed former Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent next month.

Hodgins was one of the Giants’ biggest surprises this season as they ended a five-year postseason drought and made it to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, losing to conference champion Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old Hodgins was claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Nov. 2 and quickly became a favorite target of Daniel Jones in New York’s offense. Hodgins finished with 33 receptions for 351 yards in just eight regular-season games, and tied Richie James for the most touchdown catches with four.

Hodgins also made a big impact in the Giants’ first playoff victory since beating New England in the Super Bowl to cap the 2011 season. He caught eight passes for 105 yards and another touchdown in New York’s 31-24 wild-card win at Minnesota.

Terms of the deal Thursday for Hodgins weren’t immediately available.

If Hodgins had become an exclusive rights free agent when the NFL’s new league year begins on March 15, the Giants would have needed to offer him a one-year deal at the league minimum salary to prevent him from negotiating with other teams. Players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract can become an exclusive rights free agent.

Hodgins was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2020 out of Oregon State. He had played just 20 offensive snaps and had four receptions in two games before joining the Giants.

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bills DC Leslie Frazier taking year off from coaching
Buffalo, NY22 hours ago
Bills release updated stadium renderings
Orchard Park, NY1 day ago
Amherst Police Captain dies
Amherst, NY1 day ago
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers trade: ‘My first emotion was anger’
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
New Explosive Details Emerge From Michael Irvin Accuser in Misconduct case
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder, shootout with police
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
‘It was unexplainable, a punch in your stomach’: Family of 18-year-old killed in Amherst crash speaks out
Amherst, NY1 day ago
‘It hit my windshield, shattered everything:’ Drivers forced to pay for repairs urge people to clear off ice and snow from cars
Buffalo, NY13 hours ago
Sabres trade for D Riley Stillman
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
4 players the Sabres could target before the NHL trade deadline
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Amherst Police respond to Saturday night parking lot fights at Boulevard Mall
Amherst, NY2 days ago
Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting woman, killing unborn child
Java, NY4 days ago
South Buffalo’s Patrick Kane traded to New York Rangers
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Jamestown man Tasered, arrested on assault, harassment, robbery, weapon charges
Jamestown, NY2 days ago
UB coach Becky Burke’s engagement goes viral with inspiring message
Amherst, NY5 days ago
D-I football dream unfazed, shooting survivor Jordan Fayson invited to wear Bennett orange at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Jamestown man indicted on murder charge
Jamestown, NY18 hours ago
Police searching for missing 53-year-old John Kemp
Buffalo, NY23 hours ago
Three arrested following armed robbery in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls, NY2 days ago
Sabres move into playoff position with win at Florida
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Jamestown search warrant results in two arrests, apartment condemned
Jamestown, NY5 days ago
Outages are impacting traffic signals in Erie County
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Dylan Cozens has hat trick, Tage Thompson scores 40th, Sabres strengthen playoff push with 3rd win in a row
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
East Palestine residents file class-action against Norfolk Southern
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Manager at investment firm sentenced for stealing more than $500K
Niagara Falls, NY1 day ago
CPR courses still in high demand nearly two months after Damar Hamlin’s collapse
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Fed hockey champs: Orchard Park, Starpoint, Nichols
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Man arraigned for making threats towards courthouses
Williamsville, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy