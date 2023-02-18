Open in App
Greenville, NC
Greenville Texas Roadhouse dance team set to receive national recognition in Dallas

By Shannon Baker,

11 days ago

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Texas Roadhouse of Greenville is planning to send its team of line dancers to Dallas for recognition as regional line dance champions.

Texas Roadhouse Market Partner Mike Hollinger said that he believes recognizing the dancers brings pride to Eastern North Carolina and the city of Greenville.

“I think it speaks to the culture of Texas Roadhouse, where we get our employees involved and reward them for great performance and great effort,” said Hollinger. “We get to take a group of hourly employees on an airplane to be celebrated.”

