Family demands answers after Greeneville teen’s death

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Karen Roberts, the great-aunt of 16-year-old Danielle Owens, is seeking answers and justice after her great-niece’s body was found in a Greene County cornfield.

“They say you go through stages of grief and we’re now angry, okay?” Roberts said.

Danielle Owens was reported missing by her family on December 11, 2022. (Photo: TBI).

Roberts says Owens had been missing for almost two months.

She says her family and police searched the cornfield a week before Owens’ body was found.

“She was not there,” said Roberts. “I can prove it.”

A friend of Roberts took pictures of the cornfield with a drone when they searched it. (Photo: WJHL).

When Owens’ body was found, Roberts says Greeneville police told the family that she was wearing the same clothes as the day she was reported missing.

“She was in a fetal position,” said Roberts. “She was just a kid. She had her whole life ahead of her. She didn’t deserve this.”

Police have not said how Owens died or if they suspect foul play.

Roberts thinks her great-niece was murdered and the whole family is searching for justice.

“We’re all victims here,” said Roberts. “Everybody better look out for him because he’s on the loose.”

The Greeneville Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

