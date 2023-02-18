Open in App
New York State
Reports: Rangers sign OF Robbie Grossman

By Sportsnaut,

11 days ago

The Texas Rangers signed free agent outfielder Robbie Grossman on Friday, multiple reports said.

The New York Post reported the deal is worth a base of $2 million with an additional $3 million in performance incentives.

A corner outfielder, Grossman is likely to see time in a platoon in left field for Texas, which did not have many other proven options at the position.

Grossman split 2022 between the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves, who acquired him at the trade deadline in early August. He batted just .209 in 129 games between Detroit and Atlanta, with seven home runs, 19 doubles and 45 RBIs.

Grossman averaged .320 against left-handed pitching in 2022 versus just .163 against right-handers.

In 10 seasons with the Houston Astros (2013-15), Minnesota Twins (2016-18), Oakland Athletics (2019-20), Tigers (2021-22) and Braves, Grossman is a .245 career hitter with 80 home runs, 366 RBIs and 63 stolen bases.

–Field Level Media

