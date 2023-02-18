Open in App
Hurst, TX
See more from this location?
KRLD News Radio

Transportation leaders say Texas "has got to stay ahead of the game"

By Alan Scaia,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMuj8_0krSsveN00

State and local elected officials met with business leaders in Hurst Friday to plan for the future of transportation. This was the 13th year for the Tarrant Transportation Summit.

"We have got to stay ahead of the game," says Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes, who organizes the event. "Tarrant County is known as a very progressive county as far as infrastructure and doing things for its citizens."

Panels included planning airports for the future of flight, using different modes of transportation to advance economic development in Texas and the economic impact of managed lanes.

"It's all about connectivity," says Robert Hinkle, director of corporate affairs for NTE Mobility Partners. "We can have all these stretches of highway out there, but if they don't connect with each other in a smart, progressive, economic way, then we've still got congestion. Today, we don't. We've got less congestion."

The first tolled managed lanes opened in 2014 along Highway 183 and 121 in Northeast Tarrant County. Since then, stretches of "TEXpress" lanes have opened along parts of 35E, 35W, 30 and 635/LBJ.

NTE Mobility Partners says TEXpress lanes have had a $5.4 billion local impact, including $4.1 billion in "direct traveler benefits," which include reduced travel times and car operating expenses, $590 million in "external benefits," which include improved safety and reduced emissions, and $700 million in "wider economic benefits."

"We've all seen that growth, we've all seen the economic growth in North Texas over the last decade," Hinkle says. "You could look at any one of the 14, 16 counties in the North Texas region, and there's not been one that has not had a massive amount of growth."

"This whole thing is about partnerships, not just with the City of Fort Worth but the 41 cities of Tarrant County," Fickes says.

Another panel focused on automation's role in the supply chain. Michael Morris, transportation director for the North Central Texas Council of Governments, says the supply chain now relies on a train arriving on time as trucks line up to take containers. He says trucks often find their container is not on top when they arrive, so they have to wait as ports process the shipments.

"Are those trucks turned off when they're waiting for their load and it's 106 degrees?" Morris asks. "I don't think so. I think they're running their air conditioning and their diesel engines."

He says the region has an opportunity now to address all of these issues using more automation and more efficient ways to track cargo. He says NCTCOG is even testing traffic lights that can read how many trucks are sitting at an intersection

"Now picture a system where that train knows in advance which containers are on it. Truck companies are being told in advance when their container is coming in," he says.

During the panel, Brant Ring, chief executive of Fort Worth-based ITS ConGlobal, said his firm had an employee in Fort Worth controlling a truck at a cargo yard in Detroit, Michigan.

"These are not science projects. There are not out-year projects," he says. "These are deployable tomorrow."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
DFW Airport getting $35 million in federal funds for construction and renovation projects
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Ask the Expert: How do we prepare for spring storm season?
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Live Radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of North Texas
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fort Worth City Council approves new rules for abandoned shopping carts
Fort Worth, TX17 hours ago
Women quarrel in a Fort Worth parking lot, one is shot
Fort Worth, TX1 hour ago
Dallas, Richardson taking applications for summer interns
Dallas, TX18 hours ago
Fort Worth crash victim is in the hospital and not expected to survive
Fort Worth, TX4 hours ago
Was it a Tornado or 'Derecho' - Wind Damage recorded in North Texas?
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Gunfire from short term rental strikes a Plano home, neighbors demand city do something
Plano, TX1 day ago
North Texas man indicted for 2021 fatal boat crash
Little Elm, TX2 days ago
Texas will assign a conservator for Lancaster ISD
Lancaster, TX4 days ago
Dallas police charge Irving rap singer in a January murder
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Flower Mound bank robbery suspect now charged with a second bank heist in Denton
Denton, TX1 day ago
Gunman still on the loose in Dallas where a teenage shooting victim was killed
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Forest Hill man jailed, accused of murdering a man in Fort Worth in December
Fort Worth, TX1 hour ago
One killed in Arlington crash, car went over the side of the ramp from I-20 to Highway 360
Arlington, TX4 hours ago
Eight men arrested in motorcyclist round-up at a Dallas street take-over
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Governor Abbott says state may increase school funding
Arlington, TX5 days ago
One Dallas Police officer fired for excessive use of force, another suspended
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
Two Dallas police officers hurt in crash
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Juvenile shows up at hospital saying he'd been shot at a Fort Worth apartment complex
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Cedar Hill school trustees vote to close a run down 86-year-old elementary school
Cedar Hill, TX1 day ago
Man critically wounded in north Fort Worth shooting, two people in custody
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Flower Mound Mosque burglary suspect arrested
Flower Mound, TX3 hours ago
Accused Grand Prairie scam artist who preyed on elderly victims sentenced to prison
Grand Prairie, TX20 hours ago
Southlake SWAT team to train today, warning there could be loud explosions
Southlake, TX1 hour ago
Woman found wounded in a north Fort Worth home, says someone shot through door
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Truck crashes into tree and gas meter in White Settlement, driver had 'minor injuries'
White Settlement, TX1 day ago
Retired firefighter gets wish for one last ride granted
North Richland Hills, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy