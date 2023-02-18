Open in App
Old Lyme, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Bill looks to cap shore parking fees for non-beach-town residents in Connecticut

By Tina Detelj,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qo7cd_0krSsoiW00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut General Assembly’s Planning and Development Committee held a hearing on Friday in Hartford to discuss what shoreline communities charge out-of-towners for parking at beaches.

Old Lyme is among many beach communities in Connecticut that charge non-residents more for beach parking than residents. In Old Lyme, it can cost as much as $75 a day to use the town lot at Sound View Beach.

A new bill would cap beach parking fees for non-residents to pay no more than twice that residents pay.

Supporters of House Bill 6650 said high fees charged by shoreline communities to out-of-towners make it too expensive for them to have equal access to the limited public beaches in Connecticut.

“I do believe our Connecticut residents deserve access to some of those same beaches considering the Connecticut shoreline is the most privately owned shoreline in the country,” said New Haven Rep. Roland Lamar.

Beach towns said those fees help pay for beach clean-up, parking lot maintenance, and rangers. Others testified to the same thing while one lawmaker questioned why some fees were so high.

“The fees we charge to non-residents are both fair, they’re vetted, and necessary to maintain our parks and our beaches without state or federal assistance,” said Fred Camillo, Greenwich First Selectman. (R)

Those numbers though may be based on the number of residents who some argue should have access to beaches they support through their taxes. When those beaches reach capacity residents cannot get in.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Educating Connecticut: The Town Hall
New Haven, CT10 hours ago
Man who trafficked guns in New Haven sentenced to 8 years in prison
New Haven, CT12 hours ago
This Week in Connecticut History: 1975 mattress factory arson rocks Shelton
Shelton, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Haven intersection renamed after first Black woman to live in the elm city
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Unofficial special election results in for 3 state representative seats
Middletown, CT19 hours ago
Tractor-trailer, CT Transit bus crash closes Rt. 44 in West Hartford
West Hartford, CT1 hour ago
Avon police warning homeowners after string of burglaries
Avon, CT13 hours ago
What’s Right With Schools: Milford school brings galaxy to classroom with planetarium
Milford, CT21 hours ago
Connecticut may lower blood-alcohol limit to prevent drunk driving crashes
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closes portion of Rt. 40 in North Haven
North Haven, CT1 day ago
Hartford schools face $24M deficit
Hartford, CT11 hours ago
Stone Academy students attend fair to learn next steps
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Waterbury gears up for the first big snowstorm of 2023
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
Massachusetts officer shoots, kills Hartford man during pursuit
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Connecticut College students lock themselves into administrative building in protest
New London, CT1 day ago
National charter school organization dedicates advocacy day in honor of late state Rep. Quentin Williams
Middletown, CT14 hours ago
Nyberg – 10-year-old Milford skater designs bracelets for suicide prevention
Milford, CT1 day ago
Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz visits East Granby bakery for Black History Month
East Granby, CT4 days ago
Health Headlines: Doctor discusses key safety tips for shoveling
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
New Haven braces for biggest snowfall of season
New Haven, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy