Fox11online.com

RGL Specialty Solutions to layoff up to 70 employees By Adam Magdziak, FOX 11 News, 11 days ago

By Adam Magdziak, FOX 11 News, 11 days ago

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- RGL Specialty Solutions ("RGL") gave notice that that there will be mass layoffs of its employees at the Procter & Gamble ...