Open in App
Asheville, NC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Woman dies 2 days after Asheville crash

By Robert Cox,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGqZj_0krSrXhG00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police say a woman died two days after a crash in Asheville where the driver and two other passengers ran from the scene.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the crash happened along Haywood Road shortly after 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the vehicle was driving recklessly along Haywood Road when it crashed into the side of an unoccupied building while attempting to make a turn and caught fire.

The driver and two passengers in the vehicle ran from the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The front passenger, 35-year-old Teri Quannett Hughes, was taken to Mission Hospital where she died two days later.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Asheville, NC newsLocal Asheville, NC
Man injured during shooting at Asheville apartment
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Asheville man who was shot in face drives himself to hospital, police say
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Two people found dead after shooting in WNC
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Upstate woman shot to death at Ohio gas station
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Officials identify two victims of Asheville shooting
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl arrested in Rutherford Co.
Rutherfordton, NC21 hours ago
Buncombe Co. deputies locate teen that has been missing for a month
Arden, NC1 day ago
Woman killed in Greenville Co. house fire
Taylors, SC2 days ago
Asheville Police investigating after finding 2 people dead, victims identified
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old
Rutherfordton, NC1 day ago
Elderly woman dies in Upstate house fire
Taylors, SC1 day ago
Police identify 2 victims of fatal shooting at Asheville apartment complex
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Asheville
Asheville, NC5 days ago
2 arrested after deputies find drugs, 1-year-old inside car
Dillsboro, NC2 days ago
Missing: Rutherfordton authorities ask public for help finding teenage girl
Rutherfordton, NC1 day ago
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Report 2/17 – 2/23/23
Burnsville, NC1 day ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC4 days ago
Driver dies after vehicle crash, overturned
Travelers Rest, SC3 days ago
Pet of the Week: Ty
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
‘Known felon’ identified as burglar who broke into Asheville home, police say
Asheville, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy