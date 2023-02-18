Woman dies 2 days after Asheville crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police say a woman died two days after a crash in Asheville where the driver and two other passengers ran from the scene.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the crash happened along Haywood Road shortly after 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the vehicle was driving recklessly along Haywood Road when it crashed into the side of an unoccupied building while attempting to make a turn and caught fire.

The driver and two passengers in the vehicle ran from the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The front passenger, 35-year-old Teri Quannett Hughes, was taken to Mission Hospital where she died two days later.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

