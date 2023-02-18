Open in App
Columbus, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

‘Validated Gang Member’ in custody after shooting at MCSO deputy, K-9 takes down suspect

By Kenzie Beach,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXeuZ_0krSr3Xx00

UPDATE 02/20/2022: The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the suspect who allegedly shot a MCSO investigator.

According to MCSO, the suspect, Jamarian Hammonds, will be charged criminally with the following:

  • Felony assault on a law enforcement officers – 16-5-21 x 2
  • Felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime – 16-11-106 x 2
  • Felony of theft by receiving stolen property (auto) – 16-8-7
  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property (firearm) – 16-8-7
  • Felony obstruction of law enforcement officer – 16-10-24 x 2
  • Felony theft by bringing stolen property in Georgia – 16-8-9
  • Felony possession of Marijuana W/I – 16-13-30B
  • Misdemeanor abandonment of a controlled substance – 16-13-3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYGqe_0krSr3Xx00

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says this case is still under investigation. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has a ‘validated gang member’ in custody after a MCSO K-9 was able to take down the suspect.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, investigators were canvassing the area near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when they came across a stolen vehicle.

As additional deputies responded to the area, the driver of the vehicle exited the car and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect then turned around and fired a shot at investigators. The MSCO K-9 was released and took the suspect down near Radcliff Avenue. Deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital.

It was discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Phenix City and the weapon used to shoot at the deputy was stolen from Columbus. Countryman says the suspect in custody is a ‘Validated Gang Member’, their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigator who was shot at was not struck and is okay.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Suspect enters not guilty plea in connection to shooting that injured 9 juveniles
Columbus, GA21 hours ago
Auburn Police arrest two Georgia men on identity theft; drug possession charges
Auburn, AL11 hours ago
15-year-old 'validated gang member' charged after 9 children were injured in Georgia shooting, police say
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Americus police arrest suspect in shooting, continue search for two others
Americus, GA1 day ago
Troup County grand jury serves 61-count indictment to alleged gang members
Lagrange, GA14 hours ago
Two arrested in alleged Capital Murder of pregnant woman found in Macon County
Tallassee, AL17 hours ago
Upson County men arrested in separate child exploitation investigations
Columbus, GA21 hours ago
Muscogee Co. Sheriff breaks down weekend operation where dozens were arrested
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Opelika man arrested, charged after shooting man in Chambers Co.
Opelika, AL1 day ago
Georgia gas station employee facing 48 theft-related charges involving lottery tickets
Columbus, GA19 hours ago
Man accused in LaGrange aggravated assault and robbery
Lagrange, GA2 days ago
Man arrested after dragging Georgia police officer during traffic stop, police say
Barnesville, GA2 days ago
Tuskegee man sentenced to over eight years in prison on gun and drug offenses
Tuskegee, AL1 day ago
Man, 15-year-old arrested in shooting of 9 children at Ga. gas station
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Tuskegee man to serve prison time after second federal conviction
Tuskegee, AL1 day ago
Opelika Police Department releases 2022 annual report
Opelika, AL2 days ago
Ruben Street assault injuries one, suspects unknown in Friday shooting
Columbus, GA3 days ago
LaGrange police search for man wanted in Jameson Inn shooting
Lagrange, GA4 days ago
UPDATE: Victim identified in homicide investigation in Midtown Columbus
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Opelika officers attend Amore Wiggins’ memorial in Virginia
Opelika, AL1 day ago
Five Columbus councilors confirm discussions about Police Chief Freddie Blackmon’s job performance
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Georgia DNR says two juveniles were injured, one seriously, in jet ski crash on Lake Oliver
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Eufaula police search for man wanted on attempted murder charge
Eufaula, AL5 days ago
Car crash on the Manchester Expressway causes fatality and road closure
Columbus, GA2 days ago
“One pill can kill” APD arrest LaGrange man on drug-trafficking; possession charges following victim overdose
Auburn, AL7 days ago
Peach Little League concerned for park safety following Feb. 19 Lakebottom shooting
Columbus, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy