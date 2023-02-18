‘Validated Gang Member’ in custody after shooting at MCSO deputy, K-9 takes down suspect

UPDATE 02/20/2022: The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the suspect who allegedly shot a MCSO investigator.

According to MCSO, the suspect, Jamarian Hammonds, will be charged criminally with the following:

Felony assault on a law enforcement officers – 16-5-21 x 2

Felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime – 16-11-106 x 2

Felony of theft by receiving stolen property (auto) – 16-8-7

Felony theft by receiving stolen property (firearm) – 16-8-7

Felony obstruction of law enforcement officer – 16-10-24 x 2

Felony theft by bringing stolen property in Georgia – 16-8-9

Felony possession of Marijuana W/I – 16-13-30B

Misdemeanor abandonment of a controlled substance – 16-13-3

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says this case is still under investigation. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has a ‘validated gang member’ in custody after a MCSO K-9 was able to take down the suspect.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, investigators were canvassing the area near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when they came across a stolen vehicle.

As additional deputies responded to the area, the driver of the vehicle exited the car and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect then turned around and fired a shot at investigators. The MSCO K-9 was released and took the suspect down near Radcliff Avenue. Deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital.

It was discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Phenix City and the weapon used to shoot at the deputy was stolen from Columbus. Countryman says the suspect in custody is a ‘Validated Gang Member’, their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigator who was shot at was not struck and is okay.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.