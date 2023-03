WTVM

Suspect arrested in Schaul St. fatal shooting, victim ID’d By Jatavia O'NealJessie Gibson, 11 days ago

By Jatavia O'NealJessie Gibson, 11 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A victim has been identified in the deadly shooting on Henry Avenue, says the Muscogee County coroner. On Friday, Feb. 17, ...