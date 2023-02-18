Open in App
KRQE News 13

Man accused of fleeing from officials during street race meet-up takes plea deal

By Laila Freeman,

11 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of being involved in a dangerous street racing gathering and then running from police. On Friday, he took a plea deal.

Last May, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office was called to University and Indian School for cars blocking the intersection and a red Mustang doing donuts.

The driver of that Mustang was identified as Nicholas Mahmoudi. Authorities alleged he ran from police before being arrested at an apartment complex near UNM.

Now, Mahmoudi has pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.

Originally, he was also charged with reckless driving, but that charge was dropped as part of the deal.

Mahmoudi faces up to 12 months in prison, but he will be sentenced at a later date.

