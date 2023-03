Las Vegas(KLAS)-After all her success as an actress, comedian, TV host and personality, Jade Catta Preta is not jaded… She’s the host of the dating show “Hotties” on Hulu and still regularly hits the stand up stage. You can catch her at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club tonight through Sunday. Roqui Theus chats with the comedian in studio ahead of her shows.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.