A woman in Newbury Park was killed by gunfire apparently by her 33-year-old brother early Friday morning, authorities said.

Thousand Oaks police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 1:12 a.m. in the 100 block of Sandra Court, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived on scene within about five minutes, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark later in the morning. He said the agency sent a significant response of patrol deputies and investigators to the scene.

The man, identified Friday afternoon as Brennan Post, of Newbury Park, was arrested at the scene, said Sgt. Jason Karol, a sheriff's spokesman. Post was booked into Ventura County jail for murder and held on $2 million bail, Karol said.

Post is accused of shooting and killing his sister Cassidy Snow, 25. He was a scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Karol said other family members were home at the time of the shooting. Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the woman dead, the sheriff's sergeant said.

No additional information about the shooting or the weapon was available as of Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The sheriff's office is contracted by Thousand Oaks to police the city and neighborhoods, including Newbury Park.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Updated: Authorities identify woman fatally shot in Newbury Park, alleged shooter