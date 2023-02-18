'Tokyo dive-bar meets Milwaukee pub:' Japanese-themed Red Maple to open in Walker's Point Saturday

Red Maple, a Japanese-themed bar in Walker's Point, is set to open this weekend.

The bar at the former Ollie's spot, 100 W Maple St. , is a Japanese-themed bar by owners Robin Koutecky, who also owns Clementine's in Bay View, and Janet Boettner.

"It's going to be a super cool bar to hang out at," Koutecky said. "It's like a Tokyo-dive bar meets Milwaukee pub."

Koutecky said that initial offerings include sake, Japanese beer and more. Signature cocktails include a Japanese version of a Bloody Mary, with vodka, tomato juice, seven spice seasoning, miso paste and tamari, or a Cherry Blossom Old Fashioned, made with Japanese whiskey, cherry bitters and homemade cherry blossom simple syrup, served sweet or sour.

"We're excited," Koutecky said. "It's a super hip place."

Food offerings will hopefully come this summer, Koutecky said. Red Maple is waiting on zoning permission from the city to build a kitchen in the current garage of the building.

Red Maple will be open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

