Is Louisville water safe to drink this weekend? Mayor, water company CEO say yes

Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Water said city residents should head into the weekend without any concern about local water quality in the aftermath of the train derailment earlier this month in East Palestine, Ohio .

In a video released Friday evening , Greenberg and Louisville Water CEO Spencer Bruce said they wanted to "set the record straight" and ensure people in the city that water is clean, as chemicals that spilled into waterways in the crash continue to make their way down the Ohio River.

The latest: Louisville Water said Monday it has no plans to close intake as train wreck chemicals pass by. Here's why

Greenberg said the pair had been "drinking water from the tap all day" and "will continue to all weekend."

From Thursday: Ohio train wreck chemical spill nearing Kentucky border. What we know

"We've been monitoring this situation from day one and I can assure you that your water is safe to drink," Bruce added in the video. "So this weekend, please enjoy a great taste of pure tap as you do your daily activities."

A Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine spilled a significant amount of vinyl chloride and other contaminants into nearby waterways and into the air, which caused some concern among downstream communities.

Still, Louisville Water has said the spill does not pose a risk to the region , with an expectation that the chemicals would degrade as they move along the river, and other experts have said the plume would likely be diluted by the time it reaches the city. Louisville is more than 300 miles downstream from East Palestine, located north of Pittsburgh in northeastern Ohio.

In a release earlier Friday, Louisville Water told local residents that its water is "high quality" and "continues to be safe to drink." No detectable levels of butyl acrylate were in the Ohio River at that time, the release said, and scientists with the department take more than 200 tests each day to ensure the water is still clean, which Bruce repeated during the video Friday evening.

Those scientists are specifically monitoring for butyl acrylate, the release said.

More coverage: Ohio train derailment fact check: What's true and what's false?

From USA TODAY: Maps and graphics explain toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

"You want to protect yourself and your family. Rest assured, Louisville Water does too," the Friday release said. "Louisville Water scientists have continued monitoring the situation following the spill in Ohio. ... We are working with our water quality partners along the Ohio River to monitor and understand all we can about this spill."

About 5 million people rely on the Ohio River for drinking water, and Louisville residents are among them. Water used in the city comes from the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant, which uses water from the Ohio River, and the B.E. Payne plant, which pulls groundwater and filters it.

Reporter Connor Giffin contributed. Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Is Louisville water safe to drink this weekend? Mayor, water company CEO say yes