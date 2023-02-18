Open in App
Bridgeport, WV
WBOY 12 News

Jerry Dove Nutrition opens bringing healthier options to Bridgeport

By Joe Lint,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gxvng_0krSjrIe00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Jerry Dove Nutrition held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday and opened its doors to offer healthier options to those on Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCeem_0krSjrIe00
Ribbon Cutting for Jerry Dove Nutrition. (WBOY Image)

Jerry Dove Nutrition offers coffee, iced lattes, and meal replacement protein shakes that max out at about 250 calories and 17-24 grams of protein.

Additionally, it offers sugar-free energy teas that have aloe in them to help sooth digestion, boost metabolism and offer 21 essential vitamins and minerals.

“It gives people a healthier option, I know there is only a couple of other places around here that offer healthier options for people, and so it’s nice to kind of expand that and give people, especially people on Jerry Dove drive a quick and easy place to go,” said Lauren Riffle, Jerry Dove Nutrition Owner.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koDYi_0krSjrIe00
    Jerry Dove Nutrition. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CN0Z_0krSjrIe00
    Jerry Dove Nutrition. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JRe2_0krSjrIe00
    Jerry Dove Nutrition. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49b06e_0krSjrIe00
    Jerry Dove Nutrition. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpZ8n_0krSjrIe00
    Jerry Dove Nutrition. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WackW_0krSjrIe00
    Jerry Dove Nutrition. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nn5l6_0krSjrIe00
    Jerry Dove Nutrition. (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyZoV_0krSjrIe00
    Jerry Dove Nutrition. (WBOY Image)

Jerry Dove Nutrition is located on Jerry Dove Drive right next to Shrimpy and Snappy’s seafood at Marketplace Plaza in Bridgeport. The business will officially open on, Feb. 18th, 2023.

Jerry Dove Nutrition’s hours of operation are:

  • Monday -Thursday 6:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Friday 6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Saturday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

