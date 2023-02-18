Jerry Dove Nutrition opens bringing healthier options to Bridgeport

“It gives people a healthier option, I know there is only a couple of other places around here that offer healthier options for people, and so it’s nice to kind of expand that and give people, especially people on Jerry Dove drive a quick and easy place to go,” said Lauren Riffle, Jerry Dove Nutrition Owner.
Jerry Dove Nutrition is located on Jerry Dove Drive right next to Shrimpy and Snappy’s seafood at Marketplace Plaza in Bridgeport. The business will officially open on, Feb. 18th, 2023.
Jerry Dove Nutrition’s hours of operation are:
Monday -Thursday 6:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Friday 6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Sunday 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
