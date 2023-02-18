Open in App
Odessa, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Greater Tuna: Tickets on-sale now for hilarious two-man show

By Erica Miller,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSr1q_0krSjTJK00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Basin Theatre Works is set to entertain the community once again with its production of Greater Tuna, a two-man show set in a fictional Texas town called Tuna, the third smallest town in the state.

The wacky inhabitants of the town: men, women, children, and animals are played by two transformative actors who must change wardrobes, and voices, at breakneck speed. The play is an affectionate comment on small-town Southern life and attitudes but also a withering satire of same.

Actors Mario Contreras and Brandon D. Thomason
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDHuo_0krSjTJK00

“It’s a really funny show,” said Director Dominic Lopez. “It pokes a lot of fun at small town Texas, so I think a lot of people will see a reflection of themselves, but in a nice, fun, good-hearted way.”

The show will run for two weekends- February 24 th through the 26 th and March 3 rd through the 5th. Visit this website for tickets .

