Xbox Fans Can Now Play Exclusive Game Months Before Release

An upcoming Xbox console exclusive is now available to play, early, months before its release. Xbox is undoubtedly hoping to turn its fortunes around and deliver some big exclusive games in 2023 after failing to do this in 2022. So far, it's delivered one of the best games of the year in the form of Hi-Fi Rush , and still has the highly-anticipated releases of Starfield and Redfall . Complimenting this are smaller exclusives like Planet of Lana, which is currently scheduled to release sometime in Q2. In other words, sometime between April and June. It's also currently available to play for free, courtesy of a demo on Steam . Unfortunately, this demo is not available on Xbox, at least not yet.

Announced in June of last year by developer Wishfully and publisher Thunderful, Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure game. At the time of its reveal, it caught the attention of many thanks to its striking art direction. That said, it remains to be seen whether it can deliver on this initial promise, however, the reception to the demo has been positive so far, suggesting it may do just that.

"A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal has now become something else entirely," reads an official blurb about the game. "The disharmony that had been in the making for hundreds of years has finally arrived in the form of a faceless army. But this is not a story about war. This is a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet -and the journey to keep it that way."

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, or PS5. Right now, the only way to play the game at launch will be Xbox One , Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X , or PC. Of course, this could change over time -- it likely will -- but there's been no word of this so far.

