Westwood senior Sonny Wang looks for 'showdown' Saturday with gold in mind

Sonny Wang has been waiting four years to put a period on a fabulous high school swimming career at Westwood.

The Warriors senior has earned four individual state medals — two golds, two silvers — over the past two years. The goal Saturday is to win two more golds when the Class 6A portion of the UIL state meet concludes at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

Wang and his chief nemesis, Fort Bend Clements' Hayden Bellotti, split the 100- and 50-yard freestyle preliminary races Friday. Bellotti, a senior who has signed with Virginia signee, claimed the 50, and Wang was first in the 100.

"It's going to be a showdown," said Wang, who will continue his swimming career this fall at Harvard.

If Friday's prelims are a good indication of what will happen Saturday, both races should have fantastic finishes. Wang won the 100 with a time of 43.52 seconds, edging Bellotti's 44.05. Bellotti took the 50 at 19.95 seconds, beating Wang's 20.08.

"It's been like that the past few years," Wang said. "It's me against him. I could not have asked for better competition. It's going to come down to small details."

For some, Saturday's finals will end prep careers

While Wang and Bellotti will be among the headliners, several other swimmers from Central Texas fared well in the pool on Friday to advance to the finals.

Westlake senior Jemma Burns is competing at state for the fourth straight year and is a good bet to earn a medal before she packs her bags and heads to swim for Miami in the fall.

"It would mean a lot to end on a high note and celebrate with all of my teammates," said Burns, who advanced to Saturday's finals in the 100 and 200 freestyles. She also was part of two Chaparrals relay teams that advanced.

More: Nothing stopped Cedar Park's swim to state, not even swimming without a coach

Westwood senior Nate Thomason enters the meet for the second straight year as a shaggy blond with the help of a little bleach. Specializing in the relays, he's looking forward to extending his swimming career when he enrolls at UNLV this summer.

"When I first started to swim, I didn't even like to get my face wet," Thomason said. "I tried other sports growing up, but was never any good at them. Once I made my mind up that I wanted to be competitive in swimming, I set my mind up that I wanted to go to a Division I college."

An emotional moment for Cedar Park, Timberwolves coach

In Class 5A, Cedar Park got a boost when its coach, Les Greenwood, made an appearance in the late session. Missing for much of the year after being sidelined with a severe illness, Greenwood was on hand to support his team. He joked that the girls team was "perfectly off-key" when they sang "Riff Off" from the movie "Pitch Perfect" on the bus headed to the event.

Moments later, Cedar Park finished with the fastest qualifying time in the 200 medley relay. In fifth heading into the final leg, sophomore sensation Ella Mongenel rallied the Timberwolves as she touched the wall at 1:46.78.

About an hour later, Mongenel served notice she will will be a force on Saturday by posting the fastest qualifying time in the 50 freestyle. Her time of 22.75 seconds gave her a narrow victory over Rouse's Ella McQuinn, who finished at 23.49.

Cedar Park senior Michaela Koltz qualified for the 200 IM by placing third Friday.

Other Central Texas swimmers shine

Among the most surprising swimmers on Friday was McNeil's Eli Allen. He recently swam the 50 under 22 seconds for the first time. On Friday he touched the wall at 20.83 to join Wang and Bellotti in the 6A finals. Allen said a "better work ethic" is the biggest reason for his recent surge.

More: Akins wrestler Deonne Topete aims to be school's first-ever state champion in any sport

Vandegrift had a good day with a pair of relay teams advancing to the finals. The 200-yard medley team of Aaron Gordon, Danny Bishop, Josh Bedford and Gabriel Alaman finished with the third-fastest qualifying time. Also, the 400 freestyle relay team of Gordon, Bishop, Bedford and Aidan Spaulding placed second.

Vandegrift's Bedford and Bishop qualified as individuals in the 200 freestyle.

Among Central Texans who qualified in individual events were Vista Ridge's Trinity Hoang (50 free), Westlake's Daniel Li (100 back and 50 free), Round Rock's Hannah O'Leary (100 back) and Round Rock's Ryan Mills (100 butterfly). Mills and O'Leary also helped the Dragons' 200 freestyle relay team advance.

Georgetown's boys, who figure to make several trips to the medals stand on Saturday, qualified in the 200 medley relay. The team of Jeremy Kelly, JT Baxley, Julian Pineiro and Marcus Pineiro had the third-fastest qualifying time. Speaking of Kelly, the defending state champion in the 50 freestyle finished as the No. 2 qualifier for Saturday's finals. Houston Kingwood Park's Chris Rosser placed first at 20.64 seconds, just ahead of Kelly's 20.71.

Hays senior Anderson Brown put himself in contention to win a medal by having the second-fastest qualifying time in the 200 IM. Tennessee-bound Tony Laurito of Friendswood won the event at 1:49.61, about two seconds ahead of Brown.

The Class 6A finals will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The 5A finals will start at 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Westwood senior Sonny Wang looks for 'showdown' Saturday with gold in mind