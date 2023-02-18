Open in App
Lindsay, CA
Puppies and their mom rescued from garage fire in Lindsay

By Marcela Chavez,

11 days ago

LINDSAY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Several newborn puppies and their mom were safely rescued from a residential fire in Lindsay, officials from the Lindsay Department of Public Safety said.

According to authorities on Friday at around 12:07 p.m., the Lindsay Department of Public Safety received a call reporting a residential structure fire at 239 Matthew Place.

Personnel from the public safety department and the fire department said when they arrived they discovered a large amount of smoke emanating from the garage.

Fire officials say they quickly determined the source of the fire was a dog kennel containing several newborn Mastiff puppies and their mother.

The puppies were rescued, and the fire was extinguished.

Also, very neat about it is that momma to the puppies was removing them from the laundry basket near the fire and moving them across the garage away from the flames when we arrived.

Rick Carrillo, Director of Public Safety Lindsay Department of Public Safety

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was determined to be an electric heat lamp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Tyler Fleischmann at (559) 562-2511.

