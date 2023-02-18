Attorneys give closing remarks in trial of Pueblo man accused of killing foster child

Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence against a child that readers might find disturbing.

Attorneys delivered closing arguments in the trial of Ramondo Jones Friday at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building.

Jones, 38, is standing trial for first-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 18, 2020, death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley, a foster child placed in the care of Jones' ex-girlfriend Dacey Spinuzzi.

Opening arguments for Jones case: Second trial begins for Pueblo man accused of killing foster child

Spinuzzi pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony in September 2021 as an accessory to a crime resulting in Seeley's death. She later testified against Jones and said she had previously lied to the Pueblo County Department of Human Services and law enforcement about a series of injuries suffered by Seeley and another foster child living in her home. Spinuzzi testified earlier this month that Jones caused those injuries.

In closing arguments, the prosecution said Spinuzzi's lies about the children's injuries were not only to protect Jones, but to defend herself from retaliation. Deputy District Attorney Kala Beauvais referenced a 2019 phone call in which Jones told Spinuzzi he was going to kill her and then desecrate her headstone.

Prosecutors also referenced another phone call from Sept. 26, 2020, in which Jones apologized to Spinuzzi for breaking her jaw in 2016. At the time of that incident, Spinuzzi lied and said that her jaw had been broken after she was attacked by several people at a local bar. Beauvais said both phone calls were evidence that Jones had "trained (Spinuzzi) to lie" through threats and acts of violence.

Prosecutors also referenced a bloody pair of camouflage baby pants found by investigators with only Seeley and Jones' DNA on them. The pants were "double-bagged" with 14 tissues shoved in the bags and found in the garage of the Pueblo West home inhabited by Spinuzzi and Jones at the time.

A similarly packaged blue baby blanket was found in a closet near some of Jones' belongings. The blanket was not tested for DNA.

Other evidence cited by the prosecution in closing statements included timestamps from Spinuzzi's two jobs and text messages that indicated Seeley was left in Jones' care when he suffered injuries between Aug. 12, 2020, and Sept. 6, 2020.

Injuries sustained by Seeley, including skull and spine fractures, injuries to Seeley's genitals, bruises from "head-to-toe," and the toddler's teeth being ripped away from bone were too severe to be caused by other children living in the home, the prosecution argued. A medical professional determined the injuries "were consistent with child abuse" at the hands of an adult.

Defense attorney Adam Schultz's closing statement contended that while the recorded phone calls presented by the prosecution during the trial were "bone-chilling," they did not provide adequate evidence Jones killed Seeley.

Schultz also said that while determinations by the medical professional were made "diligently and conscientiously," the determinations were still a "guess."

Spinuzzi testifies against Jones: Former Pueblo West foster mom testifies against ex-boyfriend accused in child's murder

The defense said Seeley's injuries occurred at different times at the hands of children and possibly other adults. Schultz referenced an incident in which Seeley fell from a swing at the home of one of Spinuzzi's relatives. One child who lived with Spinuzzi and Jones "pushes Aiden around" and another child at the home was said to be "a biter," Schultz claimed.

Schultz said the camouflage pants may have had Jones' DNA on them because Seeley was often left in his care and questioned why the blanket was not tested for DNA. He also pointed to Spinuzzi's history of lying to law enforcement.

Following closing arguments, members of the jury were dismissed for a lunch break. Jury members had not reached a verdict by the end of the day Friday and will continue deliberating Tuesday.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

