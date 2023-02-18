Open in App
Orcutt, CA
News Channel 3-12

Union Valley Parkway officially opens after over a month of closure due to January’s rainstorms

By Karen Cruz-Orduña,

11 days ago
ORCUTT, Calif. – Union Valley Parkway in Orcutt is open after more than a month of repairs due to January’s rainstorms.

Homeowners and drivers in Orcutt tell me they are excited to have this road open because they are tired of the congested roads.

Union Valley Parkway was closed for over a month because it was severely damaged during the January rain storms that hit the Central Coast.

Some residents in the community say they had to take long detours to get to their destination, which means they have to leave sooner from their houses.

Others were frustrated with the added traffic at Clark Avenue and Santa Maria way exits, and Union parkway is an essential road to the Orcutt community.

“All the traffic has been going through Clark, and it has been getting kind of congested,” said Orcutt resident Danny Williams. “It should be a good thing, for sure.”

“It has really put a damper on traveling; school situation for my kids,” said resident Jasper Falcon. “The only thing that I can say that I like about it is it’s easier to turn to get on to the freeway; other than that, it is just too much traffic.”

During the night of Jan. 9, a sinkhole developed, causing a large portion of the roadway to collapse, which sent a wave of water rushing down the adjacent cul-de-sac on Hibiscus Court.

Several homes on Hibiscus Court, as well as intersecting Parkland drive, were either destroyed or badly damaged due to the crushing volume of water that roared through the neighborhood.

