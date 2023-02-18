Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News & Observer

It’s almost that time. Carolina Hurricanes get first skate in Carter-Finley Stadium

By Chip Alexander,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDggu_0krScCng00

Brett Pesce stood on the sidelines at Carter-Finley Stadium last fall for an N.C. State football game and had a thought: Wonder how a hockey rink will look?

The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman was looking ahead to the 2023 Stadium Series outdoor game, which had been announced and scheduled by the NHL. The date had been set and the opponent, the Washington Capitals, named.

Still, Pesce could only guess what it would be like when Carter-Finley was transformed, the rink actually built and the game upon them?

Pesce got his first answers Friday as the Hurricanes put in an afternoon practice at Carter-Finley. It rained before the practice and the ice conditions weren’t entirely ideal, but Pesce and others probably had their pulses quicken a little with the game a day away.

“We’ve been looking forward to it, and I think it’s going to be cool,” Pesce said. “A lot of us haven’t played in front of 60,000 people so it will be special for the guys doing it for the first time.

“It’s something you definitely circle on your calendar at the beginning of the year. It’s cool it’s finally here. It’s been a long time coming and it should be fun.”

The comments of the Canes players about the ice conditions varied, some not pleased and others who said the conditions should improve and be fine by game time Saturday night.

“They weren’t too great but it is what it is,” Pesce said. “We’ll definitely keep it simple. Super simple.”

A bad bounce or bobbled puck could lead to a score that decides the Metropolitan Division game. It can make life miserable for the goalies. But it’s all part of it.

“I thought the ice held up pretty good for being rained on for an hour,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said.

Another part of practice day at the NHL’s outdoor games is the tradition of having the players who have kids bring them on to the ice. The Canes did it Friday, then the Caps had their turn after their practice.

Staal played in two outdoor games with the Pittsburgh Penguins before his trade to Carolina in 2012 but did not have children at the time.

Staal now has three young kids, and they took to the rink. Staal smiled when asked how they did and said: “They were out there crying, saying they were cold and moving around and falling down and getting hurt. But for more me, personally, it was the coolest thing to share it with them.”

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour admitted to being a little nervous a day before the big game, but not about the ice or the hype of the game or playing before a full stadium Saturday.

“I want to make sure we put on a good show for them,” he said Friday. “That’s what this is about, the little giveback to the community and the people who have supported this team for a long, long time. Hopefully it will be a great night for everybody.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Hurricanes pepper Anaheim with 53 shots, but third-period rally falls short in 3-2 loss
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Hurricanes fans anxious for moves with NHL trade deadline days away, others making deals
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NHL Stadium Series success in Raleigh may open new (out)doors for Carolina Hurricanes
Raleigh, NC48 minutes ago
What’s a shutout between friends? Antti Raanta’s third of the season meant the most
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Hurricanes dip into NHL trade market, acquire winger from Oilers for unsigned prospect
Raleigh, NC20 hours ago
Hurricanes use strong penalty killing, goaltending of Antti Raanta to take 4-0 victory
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers trade: ‘My first emotion was anger’
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Alligator living at Walmart in NC stirs debate, as many demand it be allowed to stay
Havelock, NC1 day ago
Pete Nance, UNC basketball break out of shooting slump thanks to ... lemon cookies?
Chapel Hill, NC19 hours ago
A man was gunned down in East Durham. Police are searching for this woman.
Durham, NC4 days ago
WRAL anchor announces departure after 15 years at the Raleigh news station
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Woman killed in double shooting on Durham highway
Durham, NC1 hour ago
Duke basketball gets its revenge, posts 71-67 ACC win over NC State at Cameron Indoor
Durham, NC12 hours ago
UNC basketball surprises Virginia to earn key ACC win entering season’s final week
Chapel Hill, NC3 days ago
Clemson basketball clobbers NC State in Wolfpack’s last home game of season, 96-71
Clemson, SC3 days ago
Photos: NC State vs Duke in college basketball action
Durham, NC13 hours ago
2 popular chain restaurants get ‘B’ grades: Triangle sanitation scores (Feb. 28)
Raleigh, NC21 hours ago
Duke the higher seed, but UNC on a roll as ACC women’s basketball tourney set to begin
Greensboro, NC3 hours ago
1 man killed, woman and 11-year-old injured in 2 Rocky Mount shootings
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
Landing the (Triangle) quad: Four games, three venues, two sports, one very long day
Chapel Hill, NC3 days ago
Undefeated at home, winner of five in a row, Duke — as Pete Gillen would say — is finally Duke
Durham, NC10 hours ago
Durham native auditions for 15th time on ‘American Idol.’ Is she going to Hollywood?
Durham, NC1 day ago
NC State basketball’s late rally against Duke falls short as Pack falls to Blue Devils
Durham, NC10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy