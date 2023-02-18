Open in App
Manhattan, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Alvin Bragg ignores law on nurse attack to aid crooks yet again

By Post Editorial Board,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rMLz_0krSa9JA00

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is so against sending people to jail or prison that he’s ignoring state law to avoid it — a law intended to protect first responders, to boot.

Specifically, his office is refusing to bring felony charges against a Harlem hospital patient who viciously assaulted a nurse.

Nikcia Martin left veteran nurse Valentino Tablang bloodied and afraid of losing sight in one eye with a random attack on Feb. 7. Cops charged Martin with felony assault, as the state penal code requires in cases of attacks on nurses doing their jobs — but Bragg’s office downgraded it to a misdemeanor charge.

That’s right: In the rare instances where our state penal code still actually mandates meaningful punishments, Bragg will blatantly subvert it. No wonder felony crimes in the city have hit highs not seen in more than a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOZrQ_0krSa9JA00
Nurse Nikcia Martin left veteran nurse Valentino Tablang bloodied and afraid of losing sight in one eye with a random attack on Feb. 7.
Matthew McDermott

Of course, Bragg’s flacks cloak the ugly deed in the usual progressive platitudes. The lesser charges “take into account” Martin’s “underlying mental health needs.” Huh? If those “needs” make her a menace, the DA should be rushing to get her committed, not making it a get-out-of-jail-free card.

Also, what about the public-safety needs of nurses? And not just nurses: The same law mandates felony charges for on-the-job attacks on cops, firefighters, sanitation workers and a whole spectrum of other essential city workers. Bragg is telling them they’re on their own, too.

Plus, Tablang says the DA’s office told him it simply didn’t have time to deal with the felony case. We get that other insane criminal justice “reforms” (burdensome discovery rules) hamstring prosecutors and leave DA offices short-staffed — but if that crisis means the best-funded DA in the entire nation can’t protect health-care workers, Bragg should be sounding the alarm daily.

Count this outrage as one more sign that the Manhattan DA thinks he’s supposed to serve lawbreakers, not law-abiding citizens.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manhattan, NY newsLocal Manhattan, NY
Inside NYC law enforcement efforts to stamp out illegal pot shops
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Thieves are swiping left and right to steal all around NYC
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Mayor Eric Adams decries church and state separation at NYC event: ‘I walk with god’
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pols target NYC’s violent, repeat shoplifters with bill to protect retailer workers just like cops, firefighters
New York City, NY12 hours ago
15-year-old NYC boy shot in head by older brother dies of his injuries
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Adams’ year-old ‘Subway Safety Plan’ started working after NYPD OT surge: data
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Columbia University grad shot dead in the West Bank amid increased violence
New York City, NY6 hours ago
7 sheep escape NJ slaughterhouse, get new chance at life at sanctuary
Paterson, NJ14 hours ago
Tracii Show-Hutsona, who stole over $1M from Jason Kidd’s ex-wife, sentenced for wire fraud
Manhattan, NY15 hours ago
NYC brought itself back to life once before — but can it again?
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Why it costs New York FIVE TIMES what other cities pay to install a toilet
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Far too many NYC high schools are utter frauds
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Top NY pols rake in thousands in donations from teachers union while bashing charter schools
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Letters to the Editor — Feb. 29, 2023
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Gleyber Torres ‘always looking to help’ youngsters even if they take his job
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Islanders’ bid for unbeaten trip falls short in shootout loss to Wild
Elmont, NY10 hours ago
Rangers will be short on defense for another night
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Nets battle but fall to Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee, WI10 hours ago
Mikal Bridges on Nets, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and all things Villanova
Brooklyn, NY9 hours ago
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau won’t be pegged as just a defensive wizard
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Mitchell Robinson’s dominant return helping spur Knicks’ surge
New York City, NY11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy