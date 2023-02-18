Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Nursing shortage impacting local hospitals

By Kaley Fedko,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEdaI_0krSXyGD00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nurses have been called the backbone of the medical profession, but a shortage of nurses has been an ongoing problem since before the pandemic, and Savannah is not immune to that problem.

On a local level, Memorial Health is working to tackle that problem head-on.

“I think our staffing situation really reflects our staffing situation across the country,” says Todd Isbell, chief nursing officer at Memorial Health.

One doctor, who chose to remain anonymous, says she needs the help now more than ever.

“In the last few months, we’ve been expected to manage anywhere from eight to 18 patients on a shift, we’ve had tons of nurses calling out, we’re losing nurses left and right,” she says.

Isbell says the shortage has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, retirement and other factors that are unique to our area.

“We have military spouses and they sort of come and go,” says Isbell. “And so they’re sort of a cycle of when there’s military deployments happening and when they’re leaving.”

The doctor tells News 3 the demand is increasing.

“I have patients sick with COVID, patients with a lot of other medical issues, and it’s completely unreasonable to think that we can manage this with one person on at a time,” she says.

The hospital says they’re on it.

“I understand the strength of the clinical expertise that our licensed practical nurse brings to us, so more of those, and paramedics will be utilized as a care extender in an emergency room,” says Isbell.

Isbell says they’re looking to hire 100 nurses per year to meet these needs and are hoping to get them in the door as soon as possible.

“We really talk about it more as a moving target. We will always need more nurses, and at a hospital this size we’ll always need more staff,” he Isbell.

Isbell also says he plans to strengthen the health system’s partnership with Georgia Southern University and other local schools to recruit new workers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
Rare Disease Day: What one local musician wants you to know
Savannah, GA16 hours ago
Living in Savannah? Here’s how to preplan your own funeral, save on costs
Savannah, GA16 hours ago
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter hosts community-wide fitness event
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mayor of Statesboro holds State of the City addresss
Statesboro, GA10 hours ago
Gallery: Migrant Equity Gala at The Venue
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Construction underway for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Savannah, GA15 hours ago
‘Step Afrika’ celebrates African heritage through dance
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Pooler to celebrate Arbor Day with free tree giveaway
Pooler, GA2 days ago
Honoring Black History 2023: A WSAV Special
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Mother missing for nearly a decade, local man asks for help
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Crews respond to Tattnall Street house fire
Savannah, GA20 hours ago
Housing authority fighting back after the mother of a Yamacraw shooting victim brings forth a lawsuit
Savannah, GA14 hours ago
Incident at GSU apartment’s pool leads to mass panic
Statesboro, GA1 day ago
Savannah police, GSP conduct two-day operation yielding multiple arrests, seizures
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Burton FD extinguishes shed fire
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Local Black-owned business re-opens with help from Hyundai
Savannah, GA2 days ago
SEGA recognizes Bob James in star-studded leadership forum
Savannah, GA11 hours ago
Yemassee man sentenced to 8 years in prison for gun offenses
Yemassee, SC17 hours ago
City crews pull massive amounts of trash out of drains
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Gallery: Ramah Jr. Academy 2nd Annual Girls Conference
Savannah, GA2 days ago
TODAY’s Winter Escape series coming to Savannah
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Club Car Championship Media Day
Savannah, GA10 hours ago
Man injured in Sunday night shooting in Savannah
Savannah, GA2 days ago
2023 RBC Heritage returning to Hilton Head
Hilton Head Island, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy