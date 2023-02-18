Registration for marathon already surpasses 2022 race

More than 1,500 runners have already registered for at least one in-person race in next month’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon Weekend in Elizabeth City, surpassing the total number of runners who participated in the event last year.

According to Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux, 415 runners had registered for the in-person full marathon as of Thursday. Another 565 had signed up for the in-person half marathon and 545 for the in-person 5K race.

That compares to 1,472 runners who took part in one of the in-person races last year, Ruffieux said.

Ruffieux told the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Board of Directors Thursday that another 700 runners have signed up to run one of this year’s races virtually.

The event’s 5K race will be held on Friday, March 3, while the half marathon and full marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. Some runners will run in the 5K and then one of the two marathons.

Registration for the half marathon and full marathon ends on Sunday while 5K registration is open until noon of race day.

“We have runners coming from all over the country and internationally,” Ruffieux said. “We need Elizabeth City to come out and show these runners that we are thankful that they are here.’’

The marathon is a U.S. Olympic qualifying race and the field includes 14 of the top marathoners in the country — 10 men and four women — who will try and establish a qualifying time to run in the U.S. Olympic Qualifying Marathon on Orlando, Florida, in early 2024. The top three male and female finishers in that race will make the U.S. Olympic Team.

The U.S. Coast Guard Marathon 5K race will begin an hour earlier than last year’s race in an effort to give the thousands of runners in the city for the three-day event time to shop and eat at downtown businesses.

The 5K race on Friday, March 3, will start at 4 p.m. after being run at 5 p.m. a year ago. It takes about an hour for all runners to clear the race course that starts and finishes downtown.

The half marathon and full marathon on Saturday, March 4, will start at 7:30 a.m. Those two races also start and finish downtown.

Ruffieux said the U.S. Coast Guard’s Silent Drill team will perform along the waterfront on March 4. The U.S. Coast Guard’s Guardians Big Band will also perform a free concert at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center prior to the races, on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m.

Ruffieux also told the ECDI that about half of the 800 free tickets for the Guardians jazz ensemble’s performance at COA have already been reserved. The 16-member band will also perform on March 4 at Waterfront Park during the post-race celebration.

“If someone wants to go, make sure you reserve a ticket,” Ruffieux said of the concert. “We want to see that concert full because we want to show the Coast Guard band that we are thankful that they are here.”

In addition to the performances by the USCG drill team and the Guardians, various other free activities will take place along the waterfront, including a Coast Guard flyover and a search and rescue demonstration.

The USCG culinary team will also be making granola bars and there will be several displays of Coast Guard equipment.

“Saturday (March 4) is going to be an incredible day downtown,” Ruffieux said. “There will be so much going on.”

A Health and Fitness Expo will be held in conjunction with the weekend of racing on Thursday, March 2 at the K.E. White Center.

Race organizers are still looking for around 100 volunteers for the races. Volunteers will perform various functions along the race course such as providing water, serving as course monitors who provide directions and providing setup and cleanup.

All volunteers will receive a free hoodie and barbecue sandwich and volunteers at least 21 will receive one free beer.

“It is super-fun to volunteer,” Ruffieux said.