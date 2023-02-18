Open in App
Ohio State
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to Ohio’s insane gambling decision

By Kevin Harrish,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgWAv_0krSQKdy00

With the NFL officially coming to an end last week after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl showdown, sports gamblers are undoubtedly searching for another sport to bet on. But it looks like those wishing to wager on sports in Ohio will have one fewer option than many other states.

According to a report from Robert Linnehan, a Regulatory Writer and Editor for XLMedia, the XFL will not be included in the Ohio sports betting catalog after a recent request has been denied.

“Bad news for anyone in Ohio hoping to bet on the @XFL2023 season opener tomorrow. A submitted request to add the XFL to the Ohio sports betting catalogue has been denied by the Ohio Casino Control Commission staff and Executive Director Matt Schuler after review,” RLinnehanXL said in a tweet.

It’s a pretty surprising move, given how much sports gambling has been promoted in Ohio since it was legalized last month, and the sports world had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

It’s not clear exactly why the XFL has been denied inclusion in the sports betting catalog and it’s also not clear if it will ever be added in the future.

In the meantime, sports gamblers will have to settle for betting on things like the NBA and the NHL.

[ RLinnehanXL ]

The post Sports world reacts to Ohio’s insane gambling decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

