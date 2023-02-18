Open in App
Georgia State
Couple sentenced to life in prison for murder of woman’s mother in Georgia

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

11 days ago
A couple in Georgia was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman’s mother in 2021.

Rebecca Yell and her husband, Steven Yell, were sentenced for the murder of Rebecca’s mother, Margaret Vega, in January 2021, according to WSB-TV . Vega died from hypothermia and sepsis.

Investigators said that Vega was not given medical treatment for weeks prior to death, according to WSB.

Rebecca and Steven were arrested and charged with murder for her death in 2021, according to WGXA.

Court documents obtained by WGXA said that Rebecca and Steven failed to provide Vega with medical treatment for her wounds, infections, and hypothermia. Rebecca kicked Vega while down on the ground, needing help, court records allege.

The Towaliga District Attorney’s Office investigators told WSB that Vega was on the floor without medical attention and beaten for about 43 days.

Rebecca took a plea deal and Steven went to trial. He was found guilty of felony murder and other charges, according to WSB.

The Towaliga District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Rebecca and Steven have both been convicted and given life sentences, according to WGXA.

