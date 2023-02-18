Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Robert Sarver gives $20K bonus to Suns, Mercury employees with franchises more than a year

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic,

11 days ago

Robert Sarver is no longer owner of the Phoenix Suns, but he gave a $20,000 bonus to full-time employees of the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury who had been with the teams more than a year, according to an email sent by new team owner Mat Ishbia to employees this week obtained by The Republic.

Calling employees “team members,” as he does at his company, United Wholesale Mortgage of Michigan, Ishbia wrote those who started on or before Feb. 15, 2022, will receive a $20,000 bonus Friday.

Sarver and his wife, Penny, also donated $5 million to Phoenix Suns Charities, according to the email.

"Robert wanted me to pass on his appreciation to everyone for all their hard work during the years he owned the team, and he wanted to say one last thank you and show his gratitude,'' Ishbia wrote, before explaining details of the bonuses.

Sarver decided to sell the Suns and Mercury teams last September amid the backlash from results of the 10-month NBA investigation in which he received a year-long suspension from any activities involving both teams and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.''

The investigation began after ESPN reported in November 2021 that Sarver created a “toxic” work environment in his tenure as Suns team owner.

Sarver bought the team from Jerry Colangelo for a then-record $401 million in 2004.

Ishbia received final transaction approval last week to become the majority owner of the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Suns for a record $4 billion.

Ishbia was in Phoenix for Kevin Durant’s introductory press conference Thursday at Footprint Center.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Robert Sarver gives $20K bonus to Suns, Mercury employees with franchises more than a year

