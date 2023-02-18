West Virginia Department of Transportation starting final phase of MacCorkle Avenue repairs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, construction crews will begin their final phase of upgrading a portion of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston, West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), crews have been rebuilding the road as well as sidewalks and drainage structures. They have been working along MacCorkle Avenue between 33rd and 40th streets.

Crews will start upgrading MacCorkle Avenue between 40th and 58th streets on Monday, the WVDOT says. They will mill off old pavement down to the concrete and make repairs before repaving the roadway.

As work continues, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crews pave two blocks of the road at a time.

The WVDOT says both projects are expected to be done by Fall 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.