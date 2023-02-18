NE Ohio Train Derailment: City of Dayton says water system not threatened

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with the City of Dayton and they tell him our water system is not threatened by the impact of the train derailment in Northeast Ohio.
The City of Dayton depends on the Great Buried Miami Aquifer for water, all underground, no surface sources of drinking water. That means no concerns due to creek or river contamination for safe drinking water.
People all want and expect our water to be safe when they open the tap on a sink.
But people across Ohio are thinking about that more than ever after watching the fireball and cataclysmic cloud that took place after a dangerous train derailment in Northeast Ohio on February 6.
“It is nice to tell people we’re not impacted by the spill that happened in East Palestine,” said Keshia Kinney, the Division Manager for Water Supply and Treatment in Dayton.
Comments / 0