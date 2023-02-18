Open in App
Odessa, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

Bring back BJ’s Drive-in: Fundraiser aims to help restaurant get back on its feet

By Erica Miller,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRnj8_0krSHeHZ00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- BJ’s Burgers, home to a mouthwatering giant burger served with all the fixings and lots of love by the Armenta family, sits quietly today. No delicious burger smells linger in the air, and no one is placing an order at the popular drive-in that has proudly served the Basin for nearly 50 years.

On December 29, 2022, fire crews with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the tiny restaurant off Golder Avenue after a fire broke out in an office. Investigators said the fire started with a window AC unit and most of the damage was contained to the back of the restaurant and the roof. However, the fire caused heavy heat and smoke damage to the rest of the cinderblock building.

Now, owner Gilbert Armenta, who bought the business from the original owners 22 years ago, said the cost of repairs may keep the restaurant shuttered indefinitely. That’s because Armenta didn’t own the building and his renter’s insurance will only pay to replace the items contained inside the business; his coverage will not pay for damages to the actual building.

The price tag for the repairs is estimated at more than $180,000. Armenta said that’s because the building is old and needs to be completely re-wired to meet City code.

“I don’t have that kind of money,” Armenta said.

Which means the Basin’s best burger could be a thing of the past. But Armenta is hoping his restaurant dreams aren’t over quite yet. He’s faithful that his loyal customers may be able to help.

“If it wasn’t for my customers, BJ’s wouldn’t exist. We have loyal customers from years and years back…throughout the years, they’ve given me a decent living. I can’t complain. But Covid really hit a lot of the small businesses in Odessa. And thank God mine survived, up to this point anyway.”

Customers we spoke with said they’ve been eating at BJ’s since childhood. The huge burger they remember includes an entire pound of beef, anchored between a bun made specially for the restaurant by a local bakery. And those burger fans said, the craving for the giant burger hasn’t gone away. We’re told if you haven’t had one, you’re missing out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsFa4_0krSHeHZ00

A sign hangs outside the restaurant today, saying ‘Remodeling- Opening Soon’-and Odessans are hoping that’s exactly what happens.

“Thank you for your patience,” Armenta said. “Just a little bit more patience and I’m going to try and get the business back up and going again.”

If you’d like to help Armenta and his restaurant crew get back to work and have a chance to try one of those famous giant burgers, you can donate to the delicious cause here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
West Texas Food Bank hosts “Month of Giving”
Odessa, TX20 hours ago
North and West Big Spring without water
Big Spring, TX1 day ago
Ruben Pier Skate Park to close for repairs
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Kill you if you leave’: Odessa man charged after alleged threats
Odessa, TX15 hours ago
Woman arrested in connection with YMCA shooting
Big Spring, TX1 day ago
Midland car chase ends in homeowner’s backyard
Midland, TX1 day ago
Fun at Grafa Park this Saturday
Midland, TX1 day ago
City of Odessa changes recycling program
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Lubbock man charged following fight at Odessa bar
Odessa, TX20 hours ago
MFD to host car seat event
Midland, TX5 days ago
Odessan charged after series of coin-operated machine break-ins
Odessa, TX1 day ago
OPD warning about underage drinking after shooting on Candy Lane
Odessa, TX13 hours ago
MPD searching for women accused of dumping dogs
Midland, TX1 day ago
Stolen wine lands Odessa woman in hot water
Odessa, TX4 days ago
OPD and Salvation Army provide information amid thefts
Odessa, TX5 days ago
Big Spring Water maintenance to be pushed back
Big Spring, TX4 days ago
2023 Black history month special: Soul food with Doris J’s Kitchen
Midland, TX4 days ago
OPD searching for theft suspects
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Arrest made in Big Spring shooting
Big Spring, TX15 hours ago
Odessa house party leads to arrests
Odessa, TX1 day ago
No explosives found in Midland after Crime Stoppers tip
Midland, TX1 day ago
Residents on Faudree have mixed feelings about new traffic light
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Donated items stolen from Salvation Army
Odessa, TX6 days ago
A rig’s life beyond the oil field
Midland, TX1 day ago
Jesus House to offer student service hours for donations
Odessa, TX6 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College bats heat up late, win seventh in a row
Odessa, TX13 hours ago
What’s next for the abandoned Western United Life building?
Midland, TX5 days ago
6-month-old Odessa boy missing since January
Odessa, TX20 hours ago
Big Spring Water Outage Scheduled
Big Spring, TX6 days ago
2023 Black history month special: Black fashion with Mary’s Fashions
Midland, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy