Houston, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jabari Smith Jr. makes bold Michael Jordan claim

By Grey Papke,

11 days ago
Feb 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. is not too afraid to make a rather bold comment about how he would stack up against present-day Michael Jordan.

Jordan turned 60 on Friday, and Smith honored his birthday by saying the rookie would win in a one-on-one matchup if they played right now. Smith would not even guarantee that Jordan would score on him, only saying that he “might get something.”

“If a 60-year-old beat me, I need to hang it up,” Smith concluded.

Sure, but Jordan is no normal 60-year-old. Smith might ultimately be right, but given what we know about Jordan , this would probably light a fire under the legend.

In the last week, Smith has taken on Jordan and Philadelphia Eagles fans . Clearly, he’s not afraid of tough opponents.

The post Jabari Smith Jr. makes bold Michael Jordan claim appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

